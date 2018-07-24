24 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Polls for Musa, Others Begin Today As FIFA Picks Date for Best Football Awards

Photo: Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA/BackpagePix
Scorer Ahmed Musa and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa celebrate Nigeria's 2-0 win over Iceland at a World Cup game in Volgograd.
By Christian Okpara

Voting in the 2018 FIFA Best Football Awards will begin today, while the winners would be unveiled at a gala night in London on September 24, the world football governing body has said.

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa is a candidate for the best goal of the just concluded Russia 2018 World Cup.

It is the third edition of the "The Best FIFA Football Awards," which recognises football's top performers of the 2017/2018 season.

The Best FIFA Football Awards are not only the game's highest honour for coaches and footballers, but also a celebration in which football fans play a vital and active part.

FIFA has picked a select group of sports journalists, including The Guardian's Christian Okpara, to participate in the exercise, which will close on August 10.

Musa's second goal against Iceland at the just concluded World Cup in Russia has been adjudged as one of the best of the tournament and will contend with other top strikes in the goal of the year category.

