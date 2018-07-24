Nigeria: English, Canadian Scouts Set for Talent Hunt in Nigeria

Abuja — Top English and Canadian scouts are expected to visit the country next month to hunt for hidden football talents at the grassroots level across the country.

The programme, designed by Abi Goodman, the Executive Programme Coordinator of OZ Consulting Firm and Kanu Soccer Academy in Canada, would see the Senior Academy Coach and Scout Coordinator, Colin Cardines join former Premiership footballer, who captained Wigan Athletic to Victory in 2014 FA Cup final, in the International Colleges and Clubs Scouting event across the country.

The International Colleges and Clubs Scouting Programme for U15 to U23 is slated to take place from August 22 to September 7 in different venues across the country.

Goodman said her team has the experience in managing and coordinating football events across Europe and North America and are ready to replicate it for the development of the Nigerian talents.

"We coordinate tournaments in Europe and North America and work with scouts from Premiership clubs in Europe," Goodman said.

Speaking on the project, Jason Garforth said, "This scouting showcase is designed to promote Education and expose young lovers of football in Nigeria to scholarship opportunities in USA and Canada.

"Football is the most loved and passionately followed of all the sports in the country for which we have a comparative advantage compared to other sports. Apart from being a unifying factor, we also have a lot of talents in the country.

"Investment made to harness, promote and project the talent will rub off on the populace. Big, bold and far reaching initiatives that can capture the minds and imagination of young people and the nation like the ICC scouting showcase is imperative," Goodman said.

ICCSS, according to Abi, is driven by the need to spread its net wide and give opportunity to as many talented footballers across the nation as possible to come forward and show their talents and be identified.

It is to create opportunities for budding talents at the grassroots, in schools and the streets to participate for a chance to achieve their dream of becoming professional footballers.