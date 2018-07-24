Nigeria: Over 5,000 Nigerian Doctors in S/Africa - Envoy

The Consul General of Nigeria in South Africa, Godwin Adama, said there are about 5,000 Nigerian Medical practitioners working in various hospitals in South Africa.

The Vice Consul, Information and Culture, Mr David Abraham, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Abraham quoted the Consul General, Godwin Adama, as saying this when Nigerian Doctors' Forum South Africa, led by its Secretary General, Dr Emeka Ugwu, visited the CG in Johannesburg.

"This shows that virtually every hospital in South Africa has a sizeable number of Nigerian doctors; and this includes teaching, public and private hospitals.

"What this means is that Nigerian doctors and other professionals are constantly adding value to the system and this cannot be over-emphasised."

He said South Africa is replete with Nigerian professionals, who are contributing to the economic development in both public and private sectors of the the country.

"Unfortunately, this has been either not reported at all or grossly under-reported.

"It is in this light that Nigerian professionals in South Africa have determined that they will no longer sit by and allow their numerous contributions be undermined and eroded by negative publicity," he said.