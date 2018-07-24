24 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Over 5,000 Nigerian Doctors in S/Africa - Envoy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Salau

The Consul General of Nigeria in South Africa, Godwin Adama, said there are about 5,000 Nigerian Medical practitioners working in various hospitals in South Africa.

The Vice Consul, Information and Culture, Mr David Abraham, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Abraham quoted the Consul General, Godwin Adama, as saying this when Nigerian Doctors' Forum South Africa, led by its Secretary General, Dr Emeka Ugwu, visited the CG in Johannesburg.

"This shows that virtually every hospital in South Africa has a sizeable number of Nigerian doctors; and this includes teaching, public and private hospitals.

"What this means is that Nigerian doctors and other professionals are constantly adding value to the system and this cannot be over-emphasised."

He said South Africa is replete with Nigerian professionals, who are contributing to the economic development in both public and private sectors of the the country.

"Unfortunately, this has been either not reported at all or grossly under-reported.

"It is in this light that Nigerian professionals in South Africa have determined that they will no longer sit by and allow their numerous contributions be undermined and eroded by negative publicity," he said.

Nigeria

Cholera Outbreak Claims 186

At least 186 people have died following a cholera outbreak ravaging Nigeria since the beginning of the year. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.