South Africa: Thuso Mbedu Responds to Musa Mthombeni Dating Rumours

In an interview with DJ Fresh on the Fresh Breakfast, Emmy nominated actress Thuso Mbedu cleared the air about her rumoured relationship with presenter Musa Mthombeni.

When Mpho from the Fresh team joked about picturing Thuso's future kids with Musa, the actress, who was clearly caught off guard, said: "You can picture them in your mind, cause that's where they would be forever."

"So, is this you saying to Dr Musa Mthombeni's mother that 'never'?" Fresh questioned as the studio erupted in laughter. The DJ was referring to a social media post by Musa in which he said his mother had cornered Thuso to ask about their relationship status.

"I can be a godmother to his future kids. That way, but otherwise, eish guys," Thuso responded to Fresh's question. Going on to add: "There's definitely nothing between myself and Musa Mthombeni."

Musa has also previously addressed his relationship with Thuso, setting the record straight by saying he and the actress have been good friends for a while.

Source: The Juice