Malawi: Police Arrest Fugitive Man Who Killed Stepdaughter in Ntchisi

Ntchisi — Police in Ntchisi have arrested a man who has been on the run since he allegedly killed his three year old step daughter in the district on Sunday last week.

The body of the deceased girl, Leah Medson was discovered without a head and private parts before the head was later found burnt.

Ntchisi Police Spokesperson, Gladson M'bumpha, has confirmed the arrest of Yona Daniel, 29.

"The suspect was arrested on Friday, July 20, 2018 at one of the lodging places in Lilongwe city," he explained

M'bumpha said the suspect had been on separation with the deceased's mother, Rebecca Luka, 26, since June this year.

It is alleged that he went to the ex-wife's house on Sunday where he found her with her daughter (the deceased).

Terrified with the arrival of the suspect, M'bumpha said the woman sneaked out and reported him to chairperson of community policing forum in the area.

"The suspect took advantage of the ex-wife's absence and enticed the girl to accompany her to a nearby grocery shop so he could buy her sweets and both never returned," he said.

M'bumpha added that communities started searching for the girl only to find her dead body the following day morning without a head, neck and private parts.

He said the body was taken to Ntchisi District Hospital where a postmortem conducted revealed that death was caused by excessive loss of blood.

M'bumpha pointed out that the suspect would soon appear before the court to answer murder charges.

Daniel hails from Mdzeka village while Medson hailed from Chipacha village, both in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chilooko of in Ntchisi.