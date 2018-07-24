VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has launched a veiled attack on MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa for allegedly presiding over the massive abuse directed at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chair Priscilla Chigumba.

He was addressing party supporters at a rally in Whitecliff area outside Harare to drum up support for the ruling party's aspiring candidates for the July 30 election.

The candidates included Zimbabwe Football Association president Philip Chiyangwa who is vying for a Zvimba parliamentary seat.

In his address, Chiwenga said it was disheartening to note that some political party leaders and their supporters have reduced themselves into making open insults on Chigumba whenever they did not agree with how she executed her duties.

Chamisa has called the under-fire ZEC boss as arrogant after she has adamantly refused to heed some of the main opposition's demands which she insists were not supported by the country's electoral law.

His supporters have even been more brazen in their condemnation of Chigumba, hurling some obscenities at her during recent street demonstrations organised by the MDC Alliance.

Chiwenga took a swipe at Chigumba's critics, whom he said were deliberately targeting her because she was a woman.

"Anyone who insults any woman in the country, he or she has insulted his own mother," Chiwenga said.

"He has insulted the nation; this must come to an end immediately."

He added, "The ZEC chairperson and all Commissioners were not appointed by the ruling party, and it has nothing to do with it.

"It is a Commission put into being by Parliament through the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"They don't take instructions from anyone but they just follow the Electoral Act."

The MDC is adamant Chigumba and her commission were biased towards President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party.

Chigumba insists she was not arrogant but was being hated for being a stickler for the country's electoral laws.

Chiwenga, in his address, said political parties that want changes to the Electoral Act have to win the election first and have the means to do so through Parliament.

"No one was forced to join the political race or contest in the elections," Chiwenga told cheering party supporters.

"If there are issues that you think are not being done accordingly, please mobilise people and win the elections and change everything through Parliament.

"Laws are not changed in the streets, football stadiums, time for toyi toying is over.

"In politics, it means you have agreed to be the servant of the people not master of the people."