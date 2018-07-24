23 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Canadian Volunteers Impressed With Project Fruits in Ntchisi

By Pauline Kaude

Ntchisi — A group of Canadian volunteers who were visiting water and sanitation as well as nutrition projects in Ntchisi district have described as impressive the commitment and dedication demonstrated by the beneficiaries as well as staff implementing the Southern African Nutrition Initiative (SANI) project.

The group has since pledged to lobby and mobilize for more resources.

The SANI project is being implemented in the district by The Parent and Child Health Initiative (PACHI) with support from Care Malawi.

One of the volunteers, Justin Chan told Malawi News Agency (MANA) Monday during the visit that it was encouraging to note that the community is more than willing to participate in the activities.

"We have seen for ourselves how mothers and guardians patronize growth monitoring facilities within their areas in large numbers with their under five children," he said.

Chan explained that the group was impressed to learn how the communities have embraced the culture of having backyard vegetable gardens in their homesteads in a bid to improve nutrition in their various households.

Calgary Alberta who works for Care in Canada and was part of the group said she would ensure that she mobilizes more resources when she goes back to Canada.

"The resources we have been sending here are being well utilized looking at the fruits on the ground and we will definitely, lobby for more resources since there is a huge impact," she said.

One of the project's beneficiaries, Vickness Edward from Chikuwi Village in the area of Chief Kalumo said through the project, she has managed to have a backyard vegetable garden which has helped her family a lot as they consume and also sell some of the vegetables.

The visiting group which had ten people comprised of seven volunteers and three staff members from Care Canada.

