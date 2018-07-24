24 July 2018

South Africa: Gauteng ANC's Shocking, Horrifying Re-Election of Qedani Mahlangu, 144 Lost Lives Later

analysis By Stephen Grootes

On Monday it was confirmed that the Gauteng ANC had re-elected Qedani Mahlangu to its Provincial Executive Committee. Yes. THE Qedani Mahlangu. THE MEC responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy, in which over 140 people died. It is a decision with far-reaching consequences. It is also a decision that says so much about our politics and us, as human inhabiting the lower reaches of the African continent.

South Africa has lost its capacity to be shocked. It is that simple.

Just last week the ANC had to confirm that one of its employees had been fired after it emerged he'd been arrested in connection with not one, but three, cash-in-transit heists. Then, on Monday, it emerged that during the Gauteng ANC's provincial conference, Qedani Mahlangu had been re-elected to the Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee.

In other words, people who belong to the Gauteng ANC felt that she was a good person to be elected to a senior leadership position.

Despite the fact that she is responsible for the biggest government-created tragedy in the province's history. But ANC members in Gauteng don't worry, or care, about that. Their (insert a shocked adjective here - insane, crazy, stupid, cold-blooded,...

