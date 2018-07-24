Malawi: Phalombe Agriculture Awards Star Performers

Phalombe — District Agricultural Development Office in Phalombe on Friday recognized its best performing employees in the 2017/18 fiscal year as a way of enhancing good performance among the workers.

The office has for the past year been weighing employees under all its Extension Planning Areas (EPAs) based on their performance in areas of good reporting, effectiveness of delivery of work, time management and other areas deemed important in delivering agricultural extension services.

Speaking during the presentation of awards to best performers, Programmes Manager for Blantyre Agricultural Development Division (BLADD), Eric Haramani underscored the importance of recognizing workers who carry out their jobs with passion.

"As Civil Servants we all do our jobs as civil servants, but sometimes there are others who are very dedicated and passionate about their work: This breed of civil servants deserve to be rewarded for their statesmanship," he said.

The Manager hinted on the fact that while the recognized stars were working with passion, their living conditions left a lot to be desired as they lived in houses that needed renovations as soon as possible.

A total of 19 workers under the department were recognized and they went away with presents such as flasks, laptop bags, mattresses and a motorcycle.

Best Performing Officer at Waluma Extension Panning Area, Kim Banda said being rewarded was going to encourage him to perform better as it had shown him that the government appreciates his efforts.

District Commissioner for Phalombe, Gossam Mafuta pointed out those houses that extension workers were living in does not befit their performance.

"We have hard workers that are being appreciated today, however their daily lives are pathetic as they live in conditions that do not show that we appreciate them," the DC noted.

Phalombe has six EPAs and among them Waluma emerged the best performing area for 2017/18.