Zimbabwe: Intimidation and Harassment in Hurungwe West

Two villagers in Ward 26 Doro Township, Hurungwe West, made reports to the Zimbabwe Peace Project over a case of intimidation and harassment that occurred at a Zanu PF meeting in the area. The victims were ordered to have their names recorded with the headman, following a particular order. The victims were told that they were expected to go to the polling station on polling day and stand in the queue following the said order. Those implicated in these acts of intimidation were identified as Zanu PF chairpersons, Chibanduki Jester and Matiradza Zerumu. Villagers fear that the secrecy of their vote will be compromised if traditional leaders are allowed to force march villagers to polling stations and stand in a particular order. The ZPP has alerted the Zimbabwe Republic Police no the matter who have initiated investigations.

Villagers are not obliged to go and vote in a particular order, and they do not need to be given numbered cards that they are being told will determine their order in the queue.

Source: Zimbabwe Peace Project

