Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Monday fired shots at former Minister and Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere for allegedly being dishonest and corrupt.

He was addressing hundreds of Zanu PF supporters at a party election campaign rally held at an open space in Whitecliff, outside Harare.

Chiwenga implored beneficiaries of government facilitated bank loans granted by the Zimbabwe Women Micro-finance Bank and Empowerment Bank to pay back when it was time to do so.

He said beneficiaries must not behave like Kasukuwere whom he accused of mismanaging state funds when he was still indigenisation minister.

"We do not want to see the tendencies displayed during Kasukuwere's time where people squandered their loans," he said.

Kasukuwere was G40 kingpin who fell by the wayside when President Robert Mugabe was ousted in a military coup November last year.

He skipped the country only to return six months later when he had lost his positions as party commissar, MP and Local Government Minister.

The businessman has kept a low profile since his escape and subsequent return.

In his rally address, Chiwenga said a Zanu PF led government will not tolerate corruption and will take stern measures against those caught committing the crime.

"We want honest and corruption free people... should you deviate from the path of the law we will take you to Chikurubi (maximum prison) to learn your lessons."

Among the prominent figures who attended Chiwenga's rally were Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as well as ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa, who is also vying for the Zvimba North parliamentary seat.