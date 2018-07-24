The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has dragged its chief property investment officer to court on allegations of stealing $16 million in a botched property deal.

Kurauone Ndakashaya Francis Chihota (46) of Harare's Mandara suburb was arraigned before Harare magistrate, Milton Serima facing fraud charges.

He was on Monday freed on $1 000 bail with stringent reporting conditions.

Chihota was ordered to report twice a week at Rhodesville Police Station on Mondays and Fridays.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport, to continue residing at his given address and not to interfere with state witnesses as part of his bail conditions.

Court ruled there was no reason to deny him bail considering that he is still employed by NSSA and was reporting for work every day although he knew they he had pending criminal charges.

According to court papers, sometime in 2016, NSSA set its target to deliver 8 000 housing units.

In May last,year, the accused, acting in common purpose with former NSSA board chairperson, Adam Motal, Steven Duggan and Alec Nyatanga, the directors of Housing Cooperation Zimbabwe (HCZ) Pvt Ltd hatched a plan to defraud NSSA of $16 million.

It is alleged they presented a proposal called Housing Africa Cooperation (HAC) to one Robin Vela for the purported construction of the houses.

Vela submitted the proposal for consideration and processing.

HAC is purported to be a foreign company domiciled in Mauritius and is allegedly owned by Molai.

Upon receipt of the proposal, Chihota, without carrying out due diligence on the origin and status of HAC, recommended to the board for the $16 million project.

To cover up for the offence, the trio then formed HCZ.

Days after the contract was given to HAC by NSSA, the accused's accomplices became the directors of HCZ.

The parties then arranged that HCZ was to initially construct 250 units at a purchase price of $38 000 and an offtake deposit of $16 million which was to be paid by NSSA.

Court heard Vela convinced the board the agreement was not subject to approval by the then State Procurement Board, hence the project did not go to tender.

NSSA then made the payment and Molai, who was the signatory to the Ecobank account where the money was deposited, then made various transfers to companies and personal bank accounts which had nothing to do with the project.

Only 53 houses were constructed instead of 250.

When NSSA made a follow up, the company was told that an additional $9 million was required to finish the job.

That's when it was discovered the trio had no capacity to deliver and a report was made.

Ropafadzo Bostch appeared for the state.