Zimbabwe: Muridzo Collaborates With Ex-Manager

Local Afro-pop musician Simbarashe Nyaunga, popularly known as Simba the Lion, will tomorrow launch his latest album titled "Hossana" at East Point in Harare.

The event will be graced by several musicians that include Andy Muridzo, Progress Chipfumo, Jah Signal, Baba Harare, Gonyeti, Ammi Jamanda, Faith Candy and John Cole among others.

Nyaunga, who is credited for managing another contemporary musician, Muridzo, during the peak of his career, said the album is a bold statement about his intention to conquer the local music scene.

Though he parted with Muridzo after working together for a long time, the two remain buddies and they did a duet titled "Vasikana, Vasikana" that will feature on the album.

"We have to be creative to make a mark in the industry that has great competition. I will be working with different musicians from different genres to enrich my style and create a market for my music," he said.

He has already released some singles and "Hossana" will be a loaded 14-track release that is set to give the musician various chances of penetrating the market.

The album is a mixture of contemporary songs and other genres.

"I have managed to come up with a different sound on this coming album. I am happy that people are appreciating my music," he said.

He previously released an album titled "The Birth" that triggered a lot of interest from different stakeholders of the arts industry.

Nyaunga said he began his career when he was at High School but was not willing to record.

"I was in the school choir at Mufakose High 1 and we won a number of awards but I didn't want to take it seriously," he said.

He was signed under a record label Lion Music managed by Deen and William Juliet.

Juilet said they were impressed by the music that has a traditional feel.

"We were impressed to see the young musician taking a different route. Now that he has done well in taking a different direction we decided to have him under our label," she said.

They are assisting him to shoot a video in the US from one of his songs as well as facilitating collaborations with artistes from that side.

"One of the songs will be done here and we are only waiting for his visa to be out. After all that we will facilitate collaboration with one of the musicians from this side," he said.