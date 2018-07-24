Rwanda: Munyaneza Wins Final Tour Du Rwanda Build-Up Race

Youngster Didier Munyaneza yet again proved to be more than ready for the forthcoming 10th Tour du Rwanda as he claimed the final preparation race yesterday in Rubavu district.

In what was another unchallenged Club Benediction affair, the 20-year old won the 95.1km race from Karongi town to Rubavu district on the shores of Lake Kivu after using 2 hours, 33 minutes and 41 seconds - beating first runner-up Jean Bosco Nsengimana by just two seconds.

The 2015 Tour du Rwanda champion Nsengimana won the first (of two races) preparatory race on Saturday from Musanze to Karongi.

The young rider successfully made a breakaway from the lead peloton after 45 kilometers, opening up a 90-second gap ahead of the chasing group that was composed of Nsengimana, Eric Nduwayo, Samuel Hakiruwizeye and Patrick Byukusenge.

After 65 kilometres, Nsengimana, who had suffered a puncture earlier, attacked and caught up with Munyaneza. The Club Benediction duo raced together until Rubavu town before the fast-rising rider sprinted to cross the finish-line first.

"It's exciting to win this race. I believe this is the best we needed to prepare for this year's Tour du Rwanda. Racing through these routes during the event will be relatively easier, which will contribute to our goal of retaining the title once more," Munyaneza told Times Sport on Sunday.

Last year's Rwanda Cycling Cup winner Patrick Byukusenge posted 2 hours, 34 minutes and 38 seconds to finish third while Eric Manizabayo (2:35:39) and Samuel Hakiruwizeye (2:36:33) completed top five.

Hakiruwizeye was the only non-Club Benediction rider in the top five.

During this year's Tour du Rwanda slated for August 5-12, the Karongi - Rubavu route will be Stage 4 - on August 9.

Meanwhile, Nsengimana (3:43:00) won the Musanze - Karongi race, a 135.8-kilometre distance which will be the second longest stage of the 2018 Tour du Rwanda edition.

Cycling sensation Munyaneza used the same time to finish second while Eric Nduwayo settled for third position with 10 seconds adrift of the magical duo.

The two races were organized by Rwanda Cycling Federation for all the local riders in training camp. Among the 20 riders who were supposed to take part in the two weekend races, only Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo, who was not feeling well, missed out.

Sunday

Karongi - Rubavu 95.1km

1. Didier Munyaneza (Club Benediction) 2h33'41"

2. Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Club Benediction) 2h33'43"

3. Patrick Byukusenge (Club Benediction) 2h34'38"

4. Eric Manizabayo (Club Benediction) 2h35'39"

5. Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Cycling Club for All) 2h36'33"