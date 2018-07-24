23 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: National Unified Games 2018 Conclude at Amahoro Stadium

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

The 2018 National Unified Games came to a climax on Sunday at Amahoro stadium with the best performers walking away with medals.

The multidisciplinary games were organised by Special Olympics Rwanda in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Culture (MINISPOC).

It attracted about 250 athletes with intellectual disability from nine districts competed in four different disciplines namely; athletics, football, Boccia, and swimming.

Rutsiro dominated both the female and male swimming categories with athletes like Helena Ayinkamiye, Felicite Mukakagenzi, Peruth Nyiriminani and Jacques Kayitare (Male) striking medals and tickets to the 2019 World Intellectual Disability Games Abu Dhabi.

In athletics, Alice Mukamana, Marceline Mushimiyimana and Anita Mbarushimana were the top three performers in women's 100 metres, while Jean Bosco Gatete outpaced contenders to win the men's category - the four are all from Muhanga district.

Kicukiro district team won the Boccia competition, while Kamonyi emerged the best in football, followed by Ngororero.

The team to represent the country in Abu Dhabi will be selected from the two teams.

Rwanda will send a delegation of 40 to Abu Dhabi next year including; 5 Boccia players, 11 footballers, 7 swimmers and 3 runners and 14 staff members.

On behalf of MINISPOC, the Director of Sports Emmanuel Bugingo promised the ministry's support to prepare the athletes for the Abu Dhabi Games come March 2019.

Rwanda

Govt, China Reaffirm Cooperation

President Paul Kagame and Chinese President Xi Jinping have said cooperation between the two countries is set to improve… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.