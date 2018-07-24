23 July 2018

Rwanda: Faith Keza Takes Charge at RwandaOnline

By Julius Bizimungu

Faith Keza has been appointed the acting chief executive officer of RwandaOnline, a local technology company that runs e-government programmes, including the popular online portal, Irembo, which currently offers over 80 government services.

Keza has been serving as the Chief Technology Officer at RwandaOnline since last year.

Keza also sits on the board of the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR).

Given her diverse background in the technology space, she is seen as a perfect fit to drive the company's mission which is to enable automation of all government services.

Prior to returning to Rwanda, she worked as a software engineer at Google, Delphix and Oracle, all of which are giant technology companies in the United States of America.

Keza holds a bachelor of science, electrical engineering and computer science from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She replaces Clement Uwajeneza.

