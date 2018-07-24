Rwanda: Gisagara, APR Crowned Carre d'As Winners

Gisagara Volleyball Club in men's category and APR in women's fray were on Sunday night crowned winners of the 2018 Carre d'As tournament at Amahoro Stadium.

The league champions Gisagara claimed the season-ending tournament after edging archrivals Rwanda Energy group (REG) in a five-set thriller in a half-full Petit Stade.

REG started a better side to secure the opening set 25-21 but it was a short-lived brilliant start as Fidele Nyirimana's men quickly reorganized to take the next two sets 25-20 and 25-19 respectively. REG also responded well to take the fourth set 25-18, hence forcing the game into the match-deciding fifth set - which Gisagara snatched 16-14 to lift the title.

It was a similar hard fought victory in women's category as APR upset holders Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) in five sets to win their first Carre d'As title since 2012.

The military side took the first two sets 27-25 and 25-20 before the tax collectors bounced to claim the third and fourth sets 25-19 and 25-11. A fifth was necessitated, which Alex Nkuranga's ladies effortlessly won to clinch the title.

APR reached the final after brushing aside Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) while rivals RRA stormed into the final with victory over Ruhango in straight sets.

On top of the trophies and medals, the winners in both men and women's category were pocketed Rwf350000, finalists walked away with Rwf 250000 while second runners-up Ruhango (women) and UTB (Men) bagged Rwf 200000 each.