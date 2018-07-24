Rwanda: Junior Wasps Start Camp Ahead of CAF U-17 Zonal Qualifiers

The national U-17 team coaching staff has picked 32 players for residential camp at Hilltop Hotel in Remera ahead of the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations Zonal Qualifiers.

The CECAFA region qualifiers are due next month in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The technical team, led by head coach Yves Rwasamanzi, revealed the 32-player list for boot camp after conducting a pre-selection exercise on Sunday which involved 60 at Ferwafa turf.

Among the 60 players, only 32 made it to the provisional team which will be engaged in intensive preparations at Ferwafa artificial turf - starting today through August 9.

At the two-week long qualifiers tournament in Dar, Rwanda has been drawn in Group A joined with hosts Tanzania, Burundi, Somalia and Sudan while Group B is comprised of Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Djibouti.

The tournament kicks-off on August 11 and will be climaxing on August 16.

Rwanda will kickoff their campaign against Sudan on August 11 at the National Stadium, followed by Burundi clash on August 13, Somalia on August 16 before wrapping up the group campaign against Tanzania on August 21.

The 32-player provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Yves Musoni, Robben Kaneza, Alexis Hategikimana and Adolphe Hakizimana.

Defenders: Felicien Niyomukiza, Samuel Kalisa, Jean de Dieu Kwizera, Zaibu Ishimwe, Innocent Mariza, Fidele Kaneza, Avit Nkundimana and Rodrigue Ishimwe.

Midfielders: Lodrigue Isingizwe, Gilbert Byiringiro, Charles Nshimiyimana, Olivier Bayingana, Annicet Ishimwe, Hesbon Rutonesha, Patrick Dusingize Turiho, Emmanuel Niyitanga, Jean Renne Ishimwe, Kevin Mico Ndori, Jean Claude Issa Habumugisha, Claver Kazungu, Pacifique Tuyisenge, Steven Niwenshuti and Bosco Nizeyimana.

Forwards: Cedrick Nshutiyase, Olivier Sibomana, Cedrick Iradukunda Kabanda, Olivier Munezero and Moses Rukundo.