23 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rwemalika Nominated for International Olympic Committee Position

By Jejje Muhinde

Felicite Rwemalika, the first vice president of Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC), has been nominated to be part of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) members come October 8-9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Rwemalika, who lost the run for Rwanda Football Federation's presidency last year, is among the nine candidates to stand during the 133rd IOC Elective Session, along with Uganda's William Blick as the only two East African candidates.

Four of the nine proposed members, in accordance with the Olympic Charter, are representatives of the constituents of the Olympic Movement; the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), the International Federations (IFs) and organizations recognized by the IOC.

The four have been chosen in close consultation with the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF).

All proposed members have been vetted by the IOC Ethics Commission, which conducted integrity checks and cleared the candidates to run for positions over the weekend.

The addition of nine new members would bring the total number of IOC members to 106.

