Nigeria: Man Kills 38-Yr-Old Lover for Keeping Condom in Her Bag

Benin — Barely four days after a 19-year-old man stabbed his girlfriend to death for accusing him of infidelity, a 38-year-old mother of three has been killed by her lover after he found condoms inside her handbag in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The victim, identified as Gladys Okoh, was said to have parted ways with her husband before she started dating her killer, Osarwinda Idumwonyi, who was said to have stabbed her thrice with a kitchen knife inside her aged mother's room.

The incident happened at 13, Ehiyoboy Street, off Aifuwa Street, off Upper Sokponba Road, Benin, few hours after she allegedly left her lover's residence, where she had passed the night, not far from her mother's home.

The suspect is currently in Police custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Benin.

The suspect was alleged to have walked past the deceased's aged mother, who was sitting by the door, and attacked his lover.

A source at SCID disclosed that the suspect told the Police that it was her deceased lover who first picked a kitchen knife to stab him when an argument ensued, but that he overpowered and killed her in self-defence.