23 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sonangol Will Not Stop Producing Oil Home

Luanda — The State Owned Oil Company (Sonangol) reaffirmed in a statement released Monday that it is increasingly focused on the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, dismissing the idea that it will stop producing oil by selling some assets.

Sonangol's statement follows a report issued last week by some media outlets that saying the national oil company would stop producing oil to strengthen its role as concessionaire and regulator.

The note to which Angop had access Monday states that Sonangol is strongly committed to the consolidation of the premises that should support the entire process of regeneration intended for the national oil company.

As part of this objective, the document adds that some of the ongoing actions involve the sale, in whole or in part, of participatory interests held by the company in oil blocks, as well as other assets, in order to leverage new initiatives.

These initiatives aims for efficiency gains and increased profitability, and these acts, in no way contradict the aforementioned purposes, nor do they subvert the vision and mission of Sonangol, which are in line with its nature, as a company dedicated to the exploration and production of oil and gas.

In the note, the company warns that it is therefore devoid of any sense, not coming from official organs of Sonangol, any and all information contrary to the above mentioned purposes.

