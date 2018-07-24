Angola: Vote On National Holidays Amendment Bill Adjourned

Luanda — A proposal to amend the law relating to public holidays has been postponed for next plenary session of National Assembly.

The voting on the Bill, initially set for Friday, sparked a hot debate at Parliament.

The document is meant to amend Law 10/11 of 16 February - Bill on National and Place Holidays as well as Dates of National Celebration.

The text proposes bringing together all National Celebration Dates from different legislation into a single Law.

The ruling MPLA party maintains that March 23 (Cuito Cuanavale Battle Day) is considered a National Holiday.

According to MPLA, the aftermath of Cuito Cuanavale Battle went beyond the country, having implications throughout the region of the continent.

While, the major opposition UNITA party, which contradicts the initiative, stressed that the celebration of 23rd of March excites division and affect the spirit of national reconciliation.

Check bellow the national holidays:

January 1 (New Year), February 4 (Beginning of Armed Struggle and National Liberation), February 13 (Carnival - moveable holiday), April 4 (Peace and National Reconciliation), 30 March (Good Friday - moveable holiday), May 1 (International Labour), September 17 (National Hero), November 2 (All Soul's Day), November 11 (National Independence) and December 25 (Christmas).