23 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Still Working to Bring KZN Taxi Shooters to Book

A senior KwaZulu-Natal police official says authorities are doing everything in their power to bring those responsible for a deadly taxi shooting which left 11 dead and four seriously injured to book.

While no arrests have yet been made, Brigadier Jay Naicker said police were "working very hard on the ground".

On Saturday night, a minibus taxi from Gauteng travelling from a funeral at Ematimatolo to Johannesburg along the R74 between Colenso and Weenen was ambushed by a group of gunmen. The 11 people who were killed in the attack were affiliated to the Ivory Park Taxi Association.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole condemned the killings and said he had implemented a 72-hour action plan to trace and arrest those responsible, giving police until Tuesday to nab the assailants.

Sitole announced that various specialised police units including Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, detectives, a special task force and other officials would take part in the investigation.

The acting provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and his management team would oversee the investigation.

The NFP on Monday condemned the attack and called for a firearm amnesty for the province.

"This will help thousands of KZN citizens who have unlicensed firearms to come forward and hand over their firearms to the government."

