23 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Announces End of Illegal Higher Education Institutions in 20199

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Higher education institutions and lawless courses will be closed in 2019, said Monday in Luanda, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Maria do Rosario Sambo.

The minister who was speaking to journalists in the sidelines of a meeting with heads of higher education institutions, said that the intention is to put an end to practices that undermine the process of training Angolans citizens because they are courses or non- legalized institutions.

Maria do Rosário Sambo said that all institutions that operate illegally or that have illegal courses should regularize the situation by the end of the year if they are able to comply with the assumptions that are in the law, not to be closed in 2019.

"There are institutions that operate completely outside the law, in such a way that they can be closed at any moment," said the minister.

Maria do Rosário Sambo stated that one of the priority lines of action is to work with educational institutions or entities that promote institutions, in the sense of doing everything so that those who are not legal and / or legal do not have courses properly legalized, with the support of the ministry, are able to comply with what is in the law.

Angola

Kenya Passes Environmental Management Experience to Angola

Kenya Monday expressed its willingness to pass on its experience in the field of environmental management and ecotourism… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.