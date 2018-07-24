Angola: Minister Announces End of Illegal Higher Education Institutions in 20199

Luanda — Higher education institutions and lawless courses will be closed in 2019, said Monday in Luanda, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Maria do Rosario Sambo.

The minister who was speaking to journalists in the sidelines of a meeting with heads of higher education institutions, said that the intention is to put an end to practices that undermine the process of training Angolans citizens because they are courses or non- legalized institutions.

Maria do Rosário Sambo said that all institutions that operate illegally or that have illegal courses should regularize the situation by the end of the year if they are able to comply with the assumptions that are in the law, not to be closed in 2019.

"There are institutions that operate completely outside the law, in such a way that they can be closed at any moment," said the minister.

Maria do Rosário Sambo stated that one of the priority lines of action is to work with educational institutions or entities that promote institutions, in the sense of doing everything so that those who are not legal and / or legal do not have courses properly legalized, with the support of the ministry, are able to comply with what is in the law.