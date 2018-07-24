Angolan Head of State Invited to Visit Republic of Kenya

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço was invited by his counterpart of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, to hold a state visit to that African country later this year.

The invitation was made through a message from the Kenyan leader, delivered on Monday to the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Monica Juma, during a meeting at the Presidential Palace.

The Angolan President accepted the invitation and the representatives of the respective diplomacies will work to set the date for the visit, Monica Juma told reporters at the end of the meeting.

The strengthening of cooperation relations between Angola and Kenya, mainly in the areas of oil and transport, was also discussed at the meeting.

According to the minister, Kenya intends to benefit from the experience of Angola in the field of petroleum, due to the discovery of some deposits.

In the field of transport, Monica Juma, who has been in the country since Sunday, defended the need to increase the frequency of flights between the two countries, to allow greater movement of citizens.

The minister also spoke of the Conference on the Blue Economy, which her country will host next November. Angola will be represented by a high-level delegation.

Angola and Kenya have had relations for several years. In 2012, these States signed three legal instruments, namely the General Agreement on Technical Economic and Cultural Cooperation, the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kenyan Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ministry, as well as the Agreement on the creation of the Bilateral Commission.