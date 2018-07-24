23 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Head of State Invited to Visit Republic of Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço was invited by his counterpart of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, to hold a state visit to that African country later this year.

The invitation was made through a message from the Kenyan leader, delivered on Monday to the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Monica Juma, during a meeting at the Presidential Palace.

The Angolan President accepted the invitation and the representatives of the respective diplomacies will work to set the date for the visit, Monica Juma told reporters at the end of the meeting.

The strengthening of cooperation relations between Angola and Kenya, mainly in the areas of oil and transport, was also discussed at the meeting.

According to the minister, Kenya intends to benefit from the experience of Angola in the field of petroleum, due to the discovery of some deposits.

In the field of transport, Monica Juma, who has been in the country since Sunday, defended the need to increase the frequency of flights between the two countries, to allow greater movement of citizens.

The minister also spoke of the Conference on the Blue Economy, which her country will host next November. Angola will be represented by a high-level delegation.

Angola and Kenya have had relations for several years. In 2012, these States signed three legal instruments, namely the General Agreement on Technical Economic and Cultural Cooperation, the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kenyan Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ministry, as well as the Agreement on the creation of the Bilateral Commission.

Angola

Isabel Dos Santos - the Fall of Africa's Richest Woman

Just think for a minute. In a two-year span, a father gave his daughter, among several contracts, four that were worth… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.