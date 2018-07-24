23 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Editorial - HIV Is Still a Major Threat - Lets Not Lower Our Guard

There has been talk in recent weeks of a potential breakthrough in the search for a human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccine 35 years after the virus was first identified. The pandemic has caused much misery globally, but especially in developing countries, including Tanzania.

HIV research has come a long way since the virus was isolated and positively identified for the first time in 1983.

Antiretroviral (ARV) therapy was a major milestone that has changed the lives of people with Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Aids), and the goal now is to find a reliable cure before 2020.

There have been improvements in antiretroviral drugs, and HIV vaccines are underway, but a cure still remains elusive.

Several institutions are working on developing a functional cure which would leave people living with HIV/Aids relatively healthy and medication-free, but without necessarily wiping out the virus. But how close are we to reaching that goal?

HIV prevalence in Tanzania is estimated at an average 4.7 per cent, with regional HIV prevalence ranging from 0.2 per cent in Zanzibar to 15.4 per cent in Njombe.

According to UN Population Division estimates, 1.4 million Tanzanians were living with HIV in 2015.

The national goal is to reach HIV epidemic control by 2020, with 90 per cent of people living with the condition aware of their HIV status; 90 per cent of those testing positive placed on continuous HIV treatment, and 90 per cent of those on treatment reaching viral suppression.

The government remains committed to responding to, and mitigating, the effects of HIV/Aids through various campaigns such as voluntary male circumcision, preventing mother-to-child infection and many others.

Research findings and news coming through could sound great, but it is not time for anyone to lower their guard yet.

