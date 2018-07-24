South Africa: Resignation of Home Affairs Director-General

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Hlamani Chauke, has received news of the resignation of the Director-General of the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), Mr Mkuseli Apleni.

The committee is disappointed that Mr Apleni has decided to leave the DHA while it is in a process of re-invention, aimed at making it a world-class institution delivering an essential service to all South Africans and the citizens of the world. The achievements of Mr Apleni and his management team in stabilising an underperforming department are commendable. Some of the notable achievements include reaching over 80% of targets, digitising DHA processes and improving financial controls within the DHA.

While the committee acknowledges that departure is inevitable, the resignation of Mr Apleni comes at an unfortunate time. The committee is preparing to reflect on some of the department’s work, including the Fireblade Aviation issue and the Gupta naturalisation process, which the committee hoped Mr Apleni would have assisted in resolving.

The committee calls on the Minister to expedite the process of appointing a permanent Director-General to ensure stability and accountability. “A permanent accounting officer will ensure that the department remains stable and maintains an upwards trajectory in service delivery,” Mr Chauke said.

The committee wishes Mr Apleni well in his future endeavours.

Meanwhile, the Committee welcomes the announcement of progress in the DHA’s “War on Queues” programme. While the committee welcomes the announced measures, it is cognisant of the fact these plans will only be beneficial if they achieve their objective. The committee will continue to monitor the implementation of the plan and its impact on queues at the department.

