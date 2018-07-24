Kenya Passes Environmental Management Experience to Angola

Luanda — Kenya Monday expressed its willingness to pass on its experience in the field of environmental management and ecotourism to Angola to ensure greater advantage of the use of tourism potential.

This was expressed by minister of State and Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Kenya, Monica Juma on Sunday.

The Kenyan minister has been in Luanda since Sunday on a two-day visit, under the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

At the end of the official talks between delegations of Angola and Kenya, Monica Juma said that her East Africa-country has a very developed and sophisticated ecosystem, capable of passing the experience to Angola in the art of hospitality and hotel.

The official highlighted the levels reached by his country in terms of development of both, economy and tourism.

Monica Juma invited the Angolan Foreign Minister, Manuel Augusto, to visit Kenya in order to deepen talks in this area.

The invitation was also extended to Angolan investors in the tourism sector, to learn of the "tourism packages" in that country.

As for security issues with Somalia, a country with which it shares a 682-kilometer-long border, she said that there is "progress in the security sector," despite admitting some challenges.

In addition to Kenya, Monica said there are more countries that contribute to fighting the threat of terrorism in Somalia, with a view to promoting the development of that easternmost country in Africa.

The official assured that, in a general way, Africans are bringing sustainable peace on the continent to ensure environment for development and a prosperous African economy.

Kenya boasts the iconic Rift Valley or Grand Rift Valley, also known as the Great Crevice Valley, enlisted on UNESCO's world heritage list.

Angola/Kenya ties date back to many years. In 2012, the States signed three legal instruments - the General Agreement on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

The parties also signed Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Kenya, as well as the agreement on the establishment of the Bilateral Commission.