South Africa: Blue Bulls Confirm New Currie Cup Coach

The Blue Bulls Rugby Union on Monday confirmed that Pote Human will assume the role of head coach during the 2018 Currie Cup season.

The Blue Bulls announced via a press statement that executive of rugby and Super Rugby head coach, John Mitchell , would focus on his other roles at the union, including spending more time at the junior ranks and ensuring that the Bulls 'blueprint' functions.

The 59-year-old Human is a rugby man to the core and boasts a proud playing record as a 'no-nonsense' No 8, having played at Craven week and for the SA schools team, before going on to represent Eastern Province in 116 matches and Free State in 84 (captaining 62 of those).

Human was also a legend at club level, winning two national club titles with Dispatch in the Eastern Cape. He is no stranger to coaching at this level, as he held the top coaching job in 2006 when captain Gary Botha and his Blue Bulls team famously drew with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein to share the Currie Cup.

Human's highlight, however, is assisting Heyneke Meyer as forwards coach in 2007 when the Bulls won their first Super Rugby title by beating the Sharks in Durban.

In 2011, he accepted a three-year deal in Kimberley where he once again took the role of head coach, leading a spirited Griquas team into the competition.

Human's CV also shows a stint in Japan and a few successful seasons at Tuks, with two prestigious Varsity Cup titles as well, among a string of other accolades.

Human humbly took the focus of himself: "I'm really proud to be part of this system, with every day being a learning experience for me and all those involved. There is a new energy at Loftus, and even though the results may not show it yet, I believe that there is something very special brewing here. We have a young and exciting group going into the season, and I look forward to growing with these players."

The remaining management team for the Currie Cup season will mostly remain as it did for the Super Rugby competition, with the most noticeable change being that technical analysist, John-Williams Meyer, will now also be responsible for the defence.

Blue Bulls team management for 2018 Currie Cup:

HEAD COACH: Pote Human

ASSISTANT COACHES: Gary Botha, Hayden Groepes

TECHNICAL AND DEFENCE: John-Williams Meyer

DOCTOR: Herman Rossouw

COORDINATOR OPERATIONS AND LOGISTICS: Hendy Seerane

BAGGAGE AND KIT MASTER: Elias Bennet

PHYSIOTHERAPISTS: Pieter du Plessis and Lance Lemmetjies

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING: Jacus Coetzee, Ghafoer Luckan

REHAB SPECIALIST: Juandre Williams

HIGH PERFORMANCE MANAGER: Xander Janse van Rensburg

MEDIA MANAGER: Shanil Mangaroo

Source: Sport24