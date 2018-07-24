South Africa: From South Africa With Love - Arron Banks, Brexit, the Russians and the SA Connection

analysis

An investigation by Britain's Channel 4 News has uncovered papers filed in a civil action in the Northern Cape High Court alleging that Brexit "bad boy"and right-wing businessman, Arron Banks, allegedly raised capital from Russian investors for diamond mines he owns in Kimberley. Banks then rerouted the money to bankroll other projects, including the Leave.EU campaign. The findings have added a new spark to speculation of Russian involvement in the Brexit referendum.

Banks, who made the biggest ever financial donation in the history of British politics, is being investigated with regard to his Russian connections and the role this played in the result of Britain's 2016 "Brexit" referendum. Apart from the Kimberley mines, one of Banks' closest associates, James Pryor, is South African-born and acted as an adviser to Margaret Thatcher and FW De Klerk.

A search of Banks' South African business interests indicates that he is a registered principal, with Pryor, IFP MP Eric James Lucas and Jonathan Ian Banks of New Rush Diamonds Pty Ltd, registered to an address in Kimberley. All four men are...