24 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: From South Africa With Love - Arron Banks, Brexit, the Russians and the SA Connection

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Thamm

An investigation by Britain's Channel 4 News has uncovered papers filed in a civil action in the Northern Cape High Court alleging that Brexit "bad boy"and right-wing businessman, Arron Banks, allegedly raised capital from Russian investors for diamond mines he owns in Kimberley. Banks then rerouted the money to bankroll other projects, including the Leave.EU campaign. The findings have added a new spark to speculation of Russian involvement in the Brexit referendum.

Banks, who made the biggest ever financial donation in the history of British politics, is being investigated with regard to his Russian connections and the role this played in the result of Britain's 2016 "Brexit" referendum. Apart from the Kimberley mines, one of Banks' closest associates, James Pryor, is South African-born and acted as an adviser to Margaret Thatcher and FW De Klerk.

A search of Banks' South African business interests indicates that he is a registered principal, with Pryor, IFP MP Eric James Lucas and Jonathan Ian Banks of New Rush Diamonds Pty Ltd, registered to an address in Kimberley. All four men are...

South Africa

ANC Re-Elects Woman in Charge During 140 Deaths in Esidimeni Tragedy

On Monday it was confirmed that the Gauteng ANC had re-elected Qedani Mahlangu to its Provincial Executive Committee.… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.