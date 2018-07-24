Nigeria: 1, 250 Local Farmers to Benefit From N1 Billion CBN Loan in Kwara

Ilorin — About 1,250 local farmers in Kwara State have been identified to benefit from the N1 billion loan in the first phase of Kwara/Central Bank of Nigeria 2018 Anchor Borrowers' Programme (ABP).

The state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, disclosed this in Ilorin yesterday during the official flag off of the programme.

Ahmed said the new initiative by the state government to obtain N1billion loan from the CBN through the ABP platform was to further empower local farmers in the production of rice, maize, soybeans and cassava.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Adegoke Bamidele, said the programme would involve 500 maize farmers, 350 soybeans farmers, 150 rice farmers and 250 cassava farmers.

The governor stated further that the programme was established to create a linkage between anchor companies that are involved in the processing and small holder farmers (SHF) of the required key agricultural commodities.

"The programme thrust of the ABP is the provision of farm inputs in kind and cash (for farm labour) to small holder farmers to boost production of these commodities, stabilise inputs supply to agro processors and address the country's negative balance of payments on food.

"At harvest, the SHF supplies his/her produce to the agro processor (anchor) who pays the cash equivalent to the farmers' account," he said.

The governor charged the farmers to be conscious of their responsibility, saying participating farmers must deposit a minimum equity requirement of five per cent in their accounts with designated commercial banks before loan disbursement.

"Loan granted to farmers must be repaid with the harvested produce that must be mandatorily delivered to the Anchor (state government) at designated collection centres in line with the provisions of the agreement that will be signed with you. The produce to be delivered must cover the loan principal and interest," he said.

Ahmed also said the state government would not condone misuse of fund or any attempt to embark on side selling of produce. Side selling is a grievous offence that would attract severe sanctions such as total prohibition from all CBN interventions, blacklisting and prosecution of such farmers.