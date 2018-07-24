President Mnangagwa yesterday toured Delta Beverages lagers manufacturing plant in Harare, where the company undertook to invest $50 million annually towards expansion and upgrading of its plants across the country. The investment is set to run for the next five years, with Delta Corporation injecting a total of $250 million.

The firm will scale up its operations at its plants in Harare, Bulawayo, Rusape, Masvingo and Kwekwe.

The Head of State and Government hailed the company for the investment, which he said would go a long way in revitalising the country's economy.

President Mnangagwa said the development was in line with Government's thrust to decentralise and establish provincial economies.

"I am informed that the company has plans to invest in plant and equipment to the tune of $50 million annually for the next five years, not just here in Harare, but in Bulawayo, Rusape, Masvingo and Kwekwe," he said.

"This is a notable convergence with my administration's thrust to decentralise and establish provincial economies where every region is expected to contribute to the gross domestic product for the country at large."

President Mnangagwa hailed the beverages firm for supporting agriculture through contract farming.

"I commend Delta Corporation for the value chain linkages in agriculture and the commercial sectors of the economy which create employment along these value chains in line with our national vision to create decent jobs through increased investment, having broad based empowerment, free from poverty and corruption," he said.

"It is pleasing to note that Delta Corporation supports agriculture by contracting many farmers to grow sorghum and barley for use in the value chain.

"The company provides farmers with inputs, extension services and in deserving cases, capital expenditure funding, with a focus to improve yields, uniformity of varieties and general agronomic practices."

President Mnangagwa said contract farming complemented Government efforts to improve productivity.

"This complements Government's special programme on maize production for import substitution commonly known as Command Agriculture," he said. "This must be applauded as it resonates well with our thrust to achieve food security and nutrition across the country."

President Mnangagwa urged collaboration between the Government and business to revive the economy.

"Together we can build the Zimbabwe we want, full of optimism, freedom and hope," he said. "Let us collaborate and continue to engage as we seek to rebuild, revitalise and grow our economy."