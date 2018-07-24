24 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigerian Coach Salisu Yusuf Caught On Camera Taking Bribe

Photo: Premium Times
Salisu Yusuf.
By Tonye Bakare

The coach of the Nigerian national Salisu Yusuf team has been caught on camera collecting bribe from undercover journalists who pretended to be football agents.

The bribe was offered and was collected after a discussion on player selection, BBC said.

The footage, shot by BBC's Ghanaian reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas in September 2017, showed Yusuf collecting a wad of money, reportedly, $1000 cash.

Rumours of Nigerian coaches collecting bribes to influence players for the national teams have been rife for years. The BBC footage proves the rumours are not unfounded.

The former Enyimba and Kano Pillars coach was in temporary charge of the Super Eagles for the friendly victories over Mali and Luxembourg in 2016 after Sunday Oliseh resigned.

He was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation as head coach in 2016, shortly before Gernot Rohr was named as the technical adviser.

