News24Wire

South Africa: ANC Councillor Gunned Down Outside His Home in Knysna

An ANC ward councillor died after he was gunned down metres from his house in Knysna in the Southern Cape, police said on Tuesday.

The Knysna Municipality identified him as Ward 8 councillor Victor Molosi, who is also the leader of the ANC in the council.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the 50-year-old was attacked in Concordia at around 22:00 on Monday.

Molosi had apparently been on his way from a school governing body meeting at Concordia High School when a gunman approached him, Pojie said.

The gunman fired several shots at him.

"He sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to hospital [in] a private motor vehicle where he was declared dead on arrival," Pojie added.

"Forensic experts accompanied by members of our K9 Unit combed the scene for any clues and gathered evidence on [the] scene since late last night."

The motive for the attack is not yet clear. No arrests have been made.

An autopsy is expected to take place this week.

Knysna mayor Mark Willemse said they were devastated by the loss of Molosi, who "selflessly served Greater Knysna with pride and dignity".

"We are privileged to have known and worked with Victor. He was a passionate contributor in council debates, advocating strongly on behalf of his party and the community he served."

Molosi is survived by his wife Nomonde and their four children.

Anyone who has information which may lead to an arrest and a successful prosecution, can contact Warrant Officer Reginus Quine on 044 302 6652, 082 791 7676 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

