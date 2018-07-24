Namibia: Rift Over Malaysia Train Deal

TheTransNamib board says deputy transport minister Sankwasa James Sankwasa is pressuring them into approving a proposal by a Malaysian company that wants to repair the national rail operator's locomotives.

Sankwasa, however, has strongly denied this allegation, saying that he wants the Malaysian railway engineering company to set up a manufacturing plant in Namibia to create jobs.

The latest stand-off over the deal worth N$120 million adds another twist to the sour relationship between the board and Sankwasa, who last week said TransNamib directors should resign or be fired.

The TransNamib board, led by Paul Smit and lawyer Elize Angula, issued a statement last week in response to the deputy minister, in which they accused him of undue political interference.

"When it comes to deputy minister Sankwasa, his blood is boiling simply because the board refused to adhere to his instructions to consider the unsolicited bid of SMH Rail Malaysian Company seeking to refurbish TransNamib's locomotives," the board stated.

"It is not rocket science to see his beef with the board, and his continued involvement in the internal affairs of the institution," the board added.

The board is using several letters written by Sankwasa to prove that he has been meddling in TransNamib's affairs by pushing for the Malaysian company, while they want the tender to be advertised.

Sankwasa wrote to TransNamib chair Smit on 10 April, requesting him to allow two officials from the national railway parastatal to accompany him to Zambia.

"It is on that basis that the chief executive officer, together with one engineer, are invited to form part of the deputy minister's delegation to Lusaka, Zamibia, on the above-mentioned dates [15 April until 18 April 2018]," Sankwasa said.

The purpose of the trip, the deputy minister said, was to discuss the establishment of an SMH locomotive remanufacturing and new locomotives manufacturing plant in Namibia since discussions have been ongoing since 2016 without making headway.

"The lack of progress when Namibia urgently needs economic development, especially in the primary manufacturing economic sector, which can greatly assist in reducing unemployment, is definitely unacceptable," the letter stated.

Sankwasa told The Namibian last week that the Malaysian company was identified in 2013 by the Namibian high commissioner to Malaysia, which was well before he became the works deputy minister.

"I never hand-picked that company. They are lying," he charged.

He explained that when he came into office in 2015, he suggested the contract between TransNamib and the Malaysian company.

Sankwasa said Namibia was supposed to host Fiat, an Italian car company, in 1990 at Gobabis, but the plan failed due to bureaucracy, after which the country was supposed to host Hyundai, but that plant went to Botswana.

Making new locomotives in Namibia, the deputy minister said, would create employment and ensure skills transfers.

According to Sankwasa, the Smit-led TransNamib board wants to use South Africa's national railway company, Transnet, to refurbish its locomotives.

"Transnet has been doing it for so many years, but the locomotives do not work. They also don't want to settle here," the politician said, explaining that the Chinese locomotives were apparently fixed by Transnet in 2016, but still did not work. The TransNamib board last week complained about a lack of support from Cabinet, including for the approval of their business plan. The board said the business plan included a component on servicing and refurbishing the parastatal's trains by contracting a company for a fee or through a partnership.

An official familiar with this matter said TransNamib officials have been warned since 2015 not to award contracts to hand-picked companies. Zambian newspaper Times of Zambia reported in March this year that the same Malaysian company, SMH Rail, fixed three out of 10 Zambia Railways (ZR) trains. ZR is the equivalent of TransNamib in Zambia.

The 10 locomotives will be re-manufactured at a cost of US$2,5 million (N$33,5 million), the report said.

The Namibian understands that Sankwasa's conflict with the board is about control of the national railway operator.

Smit and Angula have been resisting political pressure from Sankwasa, who has expressed support for corruption-accused TransNamib executive Hippy Tjivikua. The board has questioned Tjivikua's relationship with certain business people, including James Hatuikulipi, whose company has benefited from TransNamib rail supply deals.

Hatuikulipi is a business partner and close friend of justice minister Sacky Shanghala. Hatuikulipi and Tjivikua have denied wrongdoing in the past.