Nigeria: Osun PDP Governorship Aspirant, Ogunbiyi Faults Primary Election Result

Abuja — The runner-up in last Saturday's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Osun State, Akin Ogunbiyi, has faulted the election result that declared Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke winner.

Ogunbiyi urged the leadership of the party to declare him the party's standard bearer in the state gubernatorial poll scheduled for September 22, 2018.

The aspirant who came to the Wadata Plaza, PDP's national secretariat yesterday with scores of his supporters, faulted the process that produced Adeleke, who polled a total of 1,569 votes, seven votes more than Ogunbiyi's 1,562.

In a petition addressed to the chairman of the gubernatorial Primary Election Appeal Panel of the PDP, Ogunbiyi said his grounds of protest was that 42 voided votes and 128 unaccounted votes belonged to him, adding that the total votes he garnered amounted to 1,732, instead of 1,562.

He also called for the disqualification of Adeleke on the ground that "Contrary to Section 30, Sub Section E of the Electoral Guidelines for primary election 2018, the total number of delegates accredited was not announced before the commencement of voting."

"I, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi having polled the highest number of votes in the primary election of July 21, 2018, be declared the validly nominated/ elected PDP governorship candidate for the forthcoming September 22, 2018 gubernatorial election for Osun State," he stated.

On his part, Adeleke has enjoined all those who felt aggrieved to join hands with him to reclaim the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He urged Ogunbiyi to "come on board," describing the primary election as a brotherly contest.

"I congratulate Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi and his hard fighting team for running a good and impressive campaign. It was a brotherly contest in our collective strive to redeem our state. It is therefore, no gainsaying that we are all winners.

"My emergence as the governorship candidate of our great party marks the beginning of divine liberation of our dear people from repression and oppression," he said.