24 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osun Governor's Office Gutted By Fire

By Yinka Kolawole

Osogbo — The office of the Governor of the Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola was yesterday gutted by fire but no life was lost in the incident.

THISDAY gathered that the fire incident was as a result of power surge on one of the air conditioners inside the office of the governor.

A source at the government house told THISDAY that no life was lost, neither did the fire destroy any important document, or equipment.

However, the fire affected only the office of the governor.

"It is regrettable that the electricity suppliers have been persistently unable to regulate the supply of power to meet the necessary standard. Many Nigerians have lost their property to power surges and other electrical malfunctioning," the source added.

See What Everyone is Watching

