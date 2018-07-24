National Youth Council (NYC) executive chairperson Mandela Kapere's assistant, Kristofina Nakanduungile, quit in the midst of a storm in which she allegedly appropriated more than N$102 000 for her own use.

Nakanduungile, who was the personal assistant of Kapere from June 2015 until her resignation in March this year, currently works for the youth ministry at Grootfontein.

The NYC's lawyer, WJ van Greunen, from Kopplinger Boltman Legal Practitioners wrote to Nakanduungile on 5 July 2018, demanding that she pays back the money.

The lawyers said Nakanduungile withdrew N$51 297 from NYC's FNB account between May 2016 to September 2017 without authorisation.

On 28 September 2017, the letter said, the NYC paid Nakanduungile US$4 735 (N$62 449) as travelling allowance to Russia where she was supposed to prepare for a trip by the youth to the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) meeting.

Nakanduungile was stopped from travelling to Russia after it was observed that she had misled the WFDY national preparatory executive committee and NYC management.

The letter said that the NYC only recovered about N$13 000 of the N$62 449 from Nakanduungile's salary during December 2017 and March 2018. About 200 youth later travelled to Russia in October 2017.

Since Nakanduungile resigned on 28 March this year without serving a month's notice according to the Labour Act, the letter said she should pay the NYC N$5 397.

"In light of the above, we have been instructed to demand from you payment in the amount of N$102 776, to be paid into our trust account before 20 July 2018," the letter said.

If Nakanduungile fails to return the money, a summons would be issued to recover the money, which would attract 20% interest.

Besides, Nakanduungile would also be expected to pay the legal costs on the highest allowable scale.

The lawyers furthermore gave Nakanduungile the option of signing an acknowledgement of debt agreement and pay back with 20% interest per annum, as well as the legal costs on an attorney-client basis monthly.

Van Greunen yesterday said Nakanduungile had acknowledged receipt of the letter, and that they asked her to submit a statement of defence to resolve the matter amicably.

Nakanduungile yesterday told The Namibian that she did not withdraw any money from the NYC account, and that she paid back N$6 000 of the money she received for the trip to Russia.

"I gave my resignation (notice) in March, and only left the NYC at the end of April. Is that not one month's notice?" she asked rhetorically.