Nigeria: BEDC Partners Edo Poly On Career Development

Benin Electricity Distribution Plc (BEDC) has begun a long term partnership with the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, with a view to bridging the unemployment gap in the country and also ensuring that young people are employable with the requisite knowledge and experience in meeting customer expectations in the power industry.

The BEDC partnership was announced during a Career Fair the company organised at the polytechnic recently in Usen, Ovia North-east Local Government area of Edo State, by the Chief Corporate Service Officer (CCSO), Mrs. Kunbi Labiyi, who noted that "employment of our youths is a major concern to all and sundry. It is important we catch them young so that we can have a proper succession plan in place."

She added that knowledge from old experienced hands in the power sector can be passed to the young, energetic and vibrant youths coming up.

Labiyi said the company's mandate is to recruit, train and employ over 2,000 Ordinary National Diploma (OND) graduates of Electrical/Electronic and Mechanical Engineering in the polytechnics as technicians that will go on to obtain Higher National Diploma (HND) and eventually move up the career ladder working with BEDC, adding "the beginning is to have a list of qualified students that we can immediately put through our recruitment procedure".

According to the CCSO, the Technician Trainee Programme (TTP), was mirrored after the Graduate Trainee Programme (GTP) and it is a year training that focuses more on core technical courses. It includes amongst others, two months of classroom training on core technical, commercial, financial, IT skills, customer relationship and on-the- job training.

According to her, the end result of the training programme was to produce well- rounded, knowledgeable and fit staff that would be ambassadors and change agents to lead the revolution expected in the power sector.

In his own goodwill message, Rector of Edo State Polytechnic, Prof. Biodun Falodun, said the synergy is a major milestone in the history of the institution and in line with the vision of Governor Godwin Obaseki, in ensuring laudable partnerships are being fostered that will result in producing qualified and functional graduates, stressing: "We want to explore sustainable partnerships with the national and multinational companies and training students to not only be employable after graduation but also self-sustaining."

BEDC has turned out over 700 graduate trainees and technicians under the 3rd set of its GTP scheme and 2nd set TTP designed to facilitate better services to customers.