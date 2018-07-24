Nigeria: APC Senators May Unseat Saraki Today

There are indications that the reign of Senator Bukola Saraki as the president of the Nigerian Senate may come to an end today if plans by a group of senators materialise.

Saraki is rumoured to have concluded his defection plans from the ruling All Progressives Congress sometime this week, a move that would leave the leadership of the Senate in the hands of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

"There is plan for rival Senate group to sit and elect new principal officers today," a source told The Guardian.

Saraki's nPDP caucus of the APC last month accused the APC of failing to honour its campaign promises, tagging the party as deceitful. The group has since cut ties with the APC.

Saraki on his part has been having a running battle with a power bloc in the party. This culminated in him being invited by the Nigerian police in June after it claimed that members of a robbery gang that attacked six banks and killed 33 persons in Offa, Kwara, confessed to have a "direct link" to the senate president.

Saraki denied any wrongdoing.

He was again invited late Monday night to appear at Guzape Police Station on Tuesday morning.

His residence, as well as that of his deputy, PDP's Ike Ekweremadu, was initially besieged by police officers who thought he was going to abscond. He was, however, allowed to leave his home to honour the police invitation.

In his absence, a group of senators, plan to install a new Senate President.

More details later.