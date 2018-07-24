Malawi Police in Ntcheu have over the weekend arrested 16 people in connection with the murder of a Burundian national, and burning of property worth of millions kwachas belonging to people suspected of having a hand in the death of a 5 year old girl at Kambilonjo Trading Centre (SERA) in the district on July 12 this year.

The suspects have since appeared in court on Monday on various charges ranging from murder, arson, breaking into a building and theft.

Two people, Jeremiah Tchautcha 35, of Wanje village and Farah Meja 20, of Madana village, both from Traditional Authority Mpando in the district, have been charged with murder, contrally to section 209 of the Penal Code.

And 14 others which included four women, are answering to charges of arson and theft which contravens Sections 337 and 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

All the suspects have been committed to Ntcheu Prison pending full trial, except the four women who have been granted court bail upon production of two surieties each suspect with K20 000 each.

All the suspects, except those answering murder charges are expected to appear in court again on August 6, 2018, to answer the charges laid upon them.

A 28 year old Burundian, Andrew Bosco 28, was assaulted to death and later his body set on fire by angry mob who suspected him and other business persons of buying human body parts for cultism to acquire wealth in the area.

The fracas also led to the accidental shooting of a Malawian by Mozambican Police.

Shops and houses belonging to suspects and their relations were rooted set ablaze on that day.