South Africa: SA to Lead By Example As It Welcomes a World of Leaders, Not All of Them Democratic

analysis

The South African government will not be playing Big Brother by teaching democracy to any 'undemocratic' leaders who visit the country this week for the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

South Africa will merely "lead by example" by offering undemocratic leaders who visit the country this week for the BRICS summit the example of its own democracy, International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has said.

Sisulu was briefing journalists on Monday on the summit which starts on Wednesday. As well as the leaders of the four other BRICS member states - Brazil, Russia, India and China - South Africa has also invited several leaders of African and other developing and emerging nations to meet the BRICS leaders.

Sisulu was asked if President Cyril Ramaphosa would admonish "undemocratic leaders" about their undemocratic practices.

Sisulu rephrased the question as: "Will we take the opportunity to be the teachers and mentors of governments which are not taking the path we are taking?"

She replied: "I think we have...