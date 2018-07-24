Murehwa South independent National Assembly candidate Mr Noah Mangondo yesterday commended Zimbabweans for taking heed of President Mnangagwa's call for peaceful campaigns.

Mr Mangondo also applauded the new dispensation for ensuring a level field for political players to lure voters ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections to be held on July 30.

Addressing supporters at a rally held at Virginia Business Centre in Murehwa South constituency on Sunday, Mr Mangondo urged his supporters to continue respecting President Mnangagwa's call for a peaceful campaign. He said a peaceful campaign ensures peaceful voting and credible elections.

"If you meet any person with an intention to cause violence, leave them. If they intimidate you, leave them, just fight them in the ballot box next week. Always remember what the Head of State President Mnangagwa has told you, shun violence at all costs, let's support that call for a credible election," he said.

"As you all know, we are in support of a leader who preaches peace, not someone who incites violence and so far President ED is doing the right things by appealing to Zimbabweans to shun violence, so let us do exactly that." He urged his supporters to support a leader with a vision for development, experience and maturity.

"We all want development, and we all want Murehwa South to be developed as soon as possible. We want business to come to Murehwa.

"So I call upon all of you to vote for the only man who has opened this country for business and you all know him," he said.

Mr Mangondo urged Murehwa South Constituency to mobilise more support for him and vote for him saying he will represent them well once in Parliament.

"If you want to be represented well, represent me well come July 30. I promise you, if you do that, your lives will be transformed, this area will be the best area in the province," he said.

He urged his supporters to embrace Government programmes like the successful Command Agriculture and condemned those who use political muscle in distributing Presidential inputs, saying the criteria favours some members of certain political parties.

"Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, the ongoing Command Agriculture initiative will prove it. You must embrace it, join the programme and contribute to national development.

"I received complaints from some of you that the distribution of inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme is politicised, that some of you were not given the inputs simply because you support me, that is a sabotage to the President's vision and I will make investigations on that urgently. "