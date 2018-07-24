Kenya: 'Ingwe' - Coach Zapata Going Nowhere!

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule has reiterated that Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata is at "the den" to stay despite outside forces calling for his resignation.

Prior to the 2-1 defeat in Sunday's SportPesa Premier League "Mashemeji derby" between Leopards and arch-rivals Gor Mahia at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Zapata had on Friday last week revealed to Nation Sport that he will decide his future after the fixture.

According to sources within the den, the 52-year-old feels frustrated by interference from a section of executive committee members and wants more control of the team.

"With or without me, Leopards has a bright future," said Zapata during the team's penultimate training session ahead of Sunday's game in Limuru last week.

On Sunday, at a packed Kasarani stadium, league leaders Gor went 12 points clear of second-placed Sofapaka with 52 points albeit with three games in hand and 16 ahead of fifth-placed Leopards thanks to Jacques Tuyisenge and George "Blackberry" Odhiambo goals.

CONSOLATION

Whyvonne Isuza scored Ingwe's consolation and his 10th of the season.

The former Gaborone United of Botswana coach was confronted by furious Leopards fans on his way out of the dressing room with chants of "you must resign" renting the dark corridors of Kasarani dugout.

"The coach is here to stay, he has a contract with us and its pretty clear we've a new team full of young players, we've to be patient with him and give him time," Mule said of the coach who has won six, drawn four and lost twice in 12 games since taking charge in May.

He urged club fans to be patient with the current technical bench as constituted.

EFFECTING CHANGES

"This we can't achieve by effecting changes on the technical bench every now and then. It's normal to be angry when you lose in a derby but the boys played well just that we were unlucky," he concluded.

His sentiments were echoed by Zapata, who replaced interim coach Dennis Kitambi three months ago signing a 15-month contract.

"We had a good meeting with the chairman after the derby and my plan is to take AFC to the next level, "We've a good present and bright future that with consistency and continuity program we can be the best." Zapata's next assignment is against Mwatate United in the SportPesa Shield round of 16 tomorrow at Kasarani.

The match will be preceded by that pitting Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers.

SH3.9MILLION COLLECTED

Meanwhile, a total of Sh3.9 million was collected at the gate during Sunday's match.

According to a report released by Leopards on Monday, of the 18,977 fans in attendance, 385 purchased VIP tickets at Sh500 with the rest going for regular tickets priced at Sh200 raising Sh3,910,900 in total.

The club banked Sh2,449,150 after all expenses that included stadium, security hire among other match-day expenditures. a