Ethiopia: Corporation Eyeing Human Resource Dev't

ADDIS ABABA- In the efforts of running the railway corporation by local management , leadership and operators, building capable human capital is vital, Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Share Company (EDRSC) said. EDRSC Director General Tilahun Sarka told The Ethiopia Herald that the human resource development is the top priority of the corporation as the railway has been under the management of two Chinese companies ,China Railway Group (CREC) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

" We should double our efforts in equipping the human capital in technical and administration layers."

As to him, EDRSC is working on enabling local professionals to take over the railway transportation system is underway working on human capital development efforts in various fronts.

If the knowledge transfer procedure is effectively underway and pertinent stakeholders work inline with the set goal, the railway service will be completely managed by locals within the coming few years, he indicated.

"Keeping the ration of the EDRSC share, we are engaged in training about 50 Ethiopian and Djiboutian prospective train drivers. These trainees will exchange ideas on topics related to railway operations technologies and railway management, that could realize and create a competent and skilled labor force to operate the Chinese-built and financed 756 km Ethiopia-Djibouti electrified rail line," he noted.

The Chinese Embassy to Ethiopia Economic and Commercial Counselor Liu Yu, for her part noted that Chinese see this railway as sign of development, corporation and friendship between the two countriesthat is why Chinese government has been taking unremitting efforts to guarantee the railway a good and sustainable operation from the very beginning.

According to her, series of intensive training will be actualized, above all,the Chinese government is building Ethiopia railway academy to help Ethiopia cultivate its own talents and self operating at early stage. The academy is already under design in Bishoftu. The government has donated 60 million USD for the construction.

Ethiopia and China have been enjoying strong relationship and cooperating in different areas, one of which is human capacity building takes the epicenter.

The standard gauge railway provides both passenger and freight services between Addis Ababa and Djibouti and has been carried out with an investment of 4 billion U.S. dollars with China's Exim Bank providing the loan to cover it.

Ethiopia and China have been moving in the fast lane, with rapid progress in all areas of pragmatic cooperation in many fields, said Liu Yu.

In line with the cooperation between the two countries in human resource development, China has provided training programs to more than 5,500 Ethiopians in China, under the China-Aid Framework, covering various fields, including, education, health, governance, agriculture and manufacturing.

In 2018, China provides hundreds of training programs at multilateral level, training areas at the bilateral level with Ethiopia include industrial park management, investment promotion, railway management, hydroelectric technologies, poverty reduction, urban development, science and technology, industrial technologies, social governance and media technology.