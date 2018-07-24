Ethiopia: What Lies Ahead to Strengthen Ethio-Eritrea Ties

Following the reciprocal state visits to Ethiopia by President Isaias Afwerki, Ethiopia and Eritrea recently took the courage in rekindling diplomatic ties and resuming flight. So what are the next steps in cementing relations in all arenas ?

After the announcement of Ethiopia to accept the Algiers Agreement unconditionally and its readiness to implement Ethiopia and Eritrea Boundary Commission(EEBC)decisions,Eritrea sent its senior delegation to Addis Ababa for the first time in 20 years. During his state visit to Asmara,Prime Minister Dr.Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afwerki also inked the Joint Declaration of Peace and friendship at the State Palace.

For Bahir Dar University Law school Assistant Professor Misganaw Gashaw , Ethiopia and Eritrea have made the the world surprise breaking the twenty-long year deadlock by their own . "What lies ahead for both countries is to rebuild relations in all ties that had been damaged for last two decades."

Seeing the two countries' restoration of ties and peace building initiatives ,one can confidently say that the wall of separation has been crumbled, he says adding: "From now on,we have to focus on the bigger picture - speeding up the process of the economic integration in the Horn region. Regardless of any seasonal political gain, politicians on both sides of the countries need to play their role in strengthening the people to people ties."

To fully and effectively implement the peace deal , the inclusive political venues have to be established in a bid to embrace individuals and groups that are being shied away from this historic accord, he indicates.

Citing some the potential challenges in the future,he says fifty years ago, in the future,he says fifty years ago, the two political entities that are now in power in Addis Ababa and Asmara respectively, were close armed comrade during the war against the Derg. Their comradeship also continued until the border war broke out,he adds

" I fear that if one wants to influence the others opening trade war just like previous one ,there will be no win- win situations for both countries."

As the way froward, he says both countries' politicians have to attach themselves to the values of peace and humanity and become ready to be part of open and heartfelt discussions .

He,therefore,says the ordinary peoples across the two nations should beware of that, too much of politics today seems to reject the very concept of objective truth.

As to him, peace between these two neighbors will certainly not benefit the economy but also the region as a whole.

Quoting the saying of Jimi Hendrix : "When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace,"Misganaw says the leadership should walk the talk for lasting peace accord.

Addis Ababa University Associate Professor Amanuel Gebru for his part says being hardliner could cost the two nations a lot. " As the cost of war is so expensive, peace has many rewards. But poor nations fail to learn the dangers could spoil the whole efforts. In my view, the dispute should have been solved long time ago because the war was not geographical rather economical and physiological."

As to him,now, time has taught both sides, when market and trade moved shifted its blessing to other place and human capital depilate of both sides.

The possible way out is communication and discussion . Poor nations need to have clear picture about cooperation and the bad consequences disagreement,he adds

" These are just some of the problems that lie ahead. There is no guarantee that the whole edifice won't collapse, as the complex details of the relationship have not been worked out. There are many issues that have to be resolved before relations between the two countries can be returned to normal. But with goodwill these can be overcome, ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity from which the entire region would benefit."

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME

