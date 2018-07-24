Ethiopia: Love, Forgiveness, Reconciliation - Roots for the New Reform

In the last three months, it has become common to hear messages related to love, peace, forgiveness in the speeches of our Prime Minister Dr. Abiy. Though these messages are unusual in the address of other politicians, they are more frequent in Dr. Abiy's, even in the public gatherings. These messages play significant role in determining our harmonious relations and in managing recurrent conflicts.

Even it is proper to deduce that the secrets for the great accomplishments Dr. Abiy has achieved in the last hundred days can be attributed to his skillful communication of the necessity of love, peace, forgiveness and reconciliation in advancing the intended reform. They are the most amazing, most wonderful and sweetest things that we need to live together. They are also foundational to ensure the ongoing reform. They are very powerful and surpass any negative thinking.

Communicating these messages has enabled the Premier to accomplish remarkable deeds in the last three months. Among these, as soon as he came to power, he successfully established peace across the nation. In response to his inaugural speech painted with messages related to forgiveness and reconciliation, the entire citizens put trust in his leadership. His immediate restoring the broken public trust created amazement across the nation and beyond. Moreover, he broke down the dividing wall of hostility between Eretria and Ethiopia. Through reconciling the two nations, he has crossed distance, overcome hostility, opened access, melted reluctant hearts, reduced indifferences, and cultivated lasting peace.

These messages, beyond the shadow of doubt, are radically political, social, and global. And they are more deeply rooted in human's heart, far pervasive, more transformative. They are not feeble; they are strong enough to ensure sustainable peace and togetherness. They are the roots for the new reform. They can bring the ongoing reform into full flower.

The Prime Minister recently said, "In our journey of ensuring lasting peace and unity, we need to consistently deal with and avoid injustice, ethnic and religious hostilities, embezzling, insider stock movements and bribery." Where do all these things come from? We are certain that the leader is well aware of the sources of these human impulses that derive destructive behavior. All these negative impulses come from human hearts and minds devoid of love, forgiveness, reconciliation. These defiled hearts and corrupted minds can be edified when they are able to hold love and forgiveness.

The Premier has not only gone public with these messages but he has invited the whole citizens and longs for them to know. He does not want us to merely preach them, explain them but to know them by experience. The Premier's astonishing accomplishments in a hundred days are the best indication for the effectiveness and authenticity of these messages.

Love, peace, reconciliation and forgiveness are inextricably interwoven. They are fundamental elements to make the ongoing reform unshakable. In our desire to live together, it is our natural tendency to strive for them.

Though Dr. Abiy has well developed patriotic views and absolute commitment in serving his people, his conscious decision to communicate the benefits of experiencing forgiveness, love and reconciliation helped him to win the trust of the nation.

In short, provided that the nation pursues love, forgiveness and reconciliation that can surpass disagreement and negative thoughts, the new reform shall be very fruitful and the sustainable peace of the nation can never be threatened.