24 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Anxious to Recover Looted Heritages

By Tewodros Kassa

ADDIS ABABA- " It is eagerly awaiting the restitutions of various Ethiopian historical heritages scattered across the world,"Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage (ARCCH) announced.

It also disclosed that it is working in collaboration with UNESCO in combating illicit trafficking of cultural properties which are increasing from time to time in sophisticated ways.

Authority Director General Yonas Desta said that stakeholders should be cooperative and contribute their part in conserving, protecting and restitution of the great historical heritages of Ethiopia. "Thus, the active engagement of the authority, Ethiopian revenues and customs authority, UNESCO and other stakeholders is fundamental to regain the heritages", he added.

"The maqdala looted Ethiopian heritages should be returned; since it is better to be in the hands of its owners", he said.

As to him, leaving various Ethiopian heritages in the hands and stores of outsiders is inappropriate and not acceptable.

