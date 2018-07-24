Ethiopia: Education Reform Key Priority - Premier

ADDIS ABABA-Inspired educators and effective teaching are essential to fulfill education's promise. Schooling without learning is both a wasted opportunity and injustice.

As such, education reform is a key priority for Ethiopia, noted Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

The Premier made the remark yesterday addressing 3,175 academics drawn from 50 Universities.

In response to questions during the discussion, Dr. Abiy said: "The government is ready to welcome back the 42 academics expelled from Addis Ababa University in 1993. Merit and academic freedom is a precondition for a freethinking and engaged intellectual life in our universities."

Teaching is the noblest calling, the Prime Minister said adding: "We need to take responsibility for our failings. Governance challenges and conflicts are partly manifestation of the learning crisis.

The government will devote more resources, focus on improving quality and learning outcomes."