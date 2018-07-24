analysis

Four weeks. Six out of nine provinces. The public hearings juggernaut over whether there should be a constitutional amendment for expropriation without compensation pushes on. There's a deadline in two months' time, on 28 September 2018, but that's only for a yea or nay on such compensationless expropriation. If it's yea, there are further processes that must unfold.

Thousands of South Africans, more than the parliamentarians had expected, have made their way to the public hearings that to date have been held in Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape. Community halls were filled as those wanting to speak stood patiently for their turn.

There were some heated moments like in Pietermaritzburg last Friday when a farmer spoke Afrikaans and the lack of translation triggered grumblings...